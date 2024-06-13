Summer preview: Temperatures peak in the 80s, 90s for the foreseeable future

High temperatures reach the 80s and 90s Thursday and Friday afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – Afternoon temperatures have been gradually climbing throughout the week, and they’ll continue to do so into Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, in regards to the heat, is nothing special by mid-June standards. Friday, however, afternoon highs come within about 2-4° of record levels.

High temperature forecast through Friday, 6/14/2024

At the same time, a weak front will pass in from the west. This brings the chance for isolated downpours each afternoon.

A weak front brings isolated downpours Thursday and Friday afternoons

It will also guide an area of low pressure offshore.

If you have plans to go to the beach this weekend, watch for rip currents.

Here at home this weekend, we’ll track fairly typical mid-June weather. While there may be a few afternoon downpours Father’s Day, we expect highs in the 80s and a partly cloudy sky each day.

Father's Day weekend forecast

By next week, a large dome of high pressure sits over the Eastern U.S. Sinking air associated with high pressure usually translates to high heat this time of year.

High heat expected at times next week

Combine that with humid air at the surface, and we have the potential to see the heat index reach triple digits each afternoon next week.

Heat index near 100° possible next week.

This is the time of year when you have to start thinking about a few things.

- Stay hydrated.

- Take breaks.

- Seek shade.

- Check on children/the elderly.

- Never leave any living thing in a hot car.

- Don’t walk bare foot on hotter surfaces like concrete or asphalt.