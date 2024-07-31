Brutal heat and humidity continue into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – There is a lot to cover in the world of weather, but most of it can be traced back to two factors: the heat and the humidity.

Feeling hot

Temperatures approaching the low to mid-90s Wednesday will make it feel steamy for most of the day. These conditions will continue throughout the week and into the weekend, with heat indices approaching anywhere from 105 to 110 east of Roanoke.

Mighty Muggy

extremely humid

This combination of heat and humidity has created a very volatile atmosphere as well, meaning any kind of forcing could instantly trigger the chance for showers and storms. We could see some evening storms lasting overnight capable of gusty winds and torrential rainfall. It’ll be worth monitoring the radar throughout the day.

Rain and Heat across the region

More of the same conditions can be expected over the next 3-4 days as well. Saturday currently appears to be the best chance of widespread rainfall across the region.

Steamy and Stormy

The tropics have reawakened as well. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system we’ve been monitoring over the last few days a 60% chance of formation over the course of the next week.

Warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures and ample moisture surrounding the Florida Keys have created an environment favorable for tropical development.

The big unknown currently is the steering of this system. A more westward track would likely lead to a weaker storm, but with a greater impacted area.

A more eastern track would lead to a stronger storm but with less of an impact on land. Should this storm become a tropical storm, it will be the 4th in the Atlantic Basin this year and would be named Debby. Regardless of formation, this will be a system worth monitoring, especially along the east coast.