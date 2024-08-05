Kicking off the week with mostly clear skies, heat and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – We are starting off with cool and clear conditions Monday morning, but throughout the day, our temperatures will warm up. If you have outdoor plans, be mindful of the heat building in on Monday afternoon.

Today's high temperatures

Here is a look at how hot each zone gets today. While temperatures are in the 90s, it will feel a tad hotter outside thanks to the high levels of humidity out there.

Cooling down later this week

The trend this week is declining temperatures. The reason? Hurricane Debby! We will start to see cloud cover and the chance for showers/storms later in the week as Debby tracks across the southeast.

A look at tropical cyclone Debby

Debby will be a slow-moving storm. As we head into Tuesday evening, the storm looks to restrengthen itself over the warm waters of the Atlantic.

Flooding concerns

Rainfall is going to be the biggest impact seen from Debby. Here is a look at the rainfall forecast across the southeast. Some spots could see more than a foot of rain during this tropical event.

Rain chances increase, temperatures decrease

Local impacts will be seen as early as Wednesday, and if changes occur, your Local Weather Authority will be on top of it.

For the latest info and to stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.