Mostly clear skies with mild temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear skies last through the morning, but partly cloudy skies try their best to make a return later in the afternoon. We are also tracking a late-week front that will bring scattered rain chances.

Headlines for the rest of the week

Afternoon high temperatures return to the low-mid 80s. This stretch of ‘cooler’ and mild weather has certainly been nice.

Today's Highs

Here is a look at futurecast Wednesday afternoon. A few very stray showers could develop, but the overwhelming majority of us stay entirely dry Wednesday. Any shower that does develop will be short-lived and only bring drizzle.

12pm this afternoon

While we are calm and dry now, we are expecting showers and storms later in the week. A cold front will push in Friday and eventually move out during the weekend.

Tracking a front

Rain chances are near 50% for most of Southwest and Central Virginia both Friday and Saturday.

Peaking later this week

The latest information on Ernesto shows that it has strengthened in the past 24 hours. It is now a high-end Tropical Storm and is expected to reach hurricane status later today. There is no threat to the US.

5am advisory

