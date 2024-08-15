Warmer temperatures return Thursday afternoon with a few showers

ROANOKE, Va. – While Thursday features warmer temperatures and higher humidity, there are some big changes coming as we head toward the weekend.

Headlines through the weekend

As kids head back to school, the bus stop forecast makes a return! Thursday features perfect conditions for the bus stop with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

A nice day for school!

These conditions are brought to us by high pressure! Notice, a couple of showers are possible just after lunch hour thanks to a clashing of winds across the New River Valley.

High pressure overhead

Temperatures creep into the upper 80s Thursday. A few spots will be pushing 90° by the afternoon, but all of us will notice a slight increase in humidity.

A little warmer this afternoon

High pressure eventually gets kicked out of the region as a front comes marching through. This will bring us scattered showers and storms starting Friday afternoon. These showers and storms continue into Saturday before letting up a little on Sunday.

A cold front moves in

Here is the latest on Hurricane Ernesto. It is now moving due north at 13mph as it continues to intensify. The only impact to the US will be the increase in rip tides along the east coast.

The latest on Hurricane Ernesto

