Summer returns in full force

ROANOKE, Va. – After some nice, fall-like temperatures last week, we’ll experience a bit of weather whiplash with temperatures skyrocketing this week.

Plenty of sunshine will kick off the week on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s. This’ll actually be the coolest day we see until Friday.

Close to record on Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be brutally hot. It’s reasonable to expect temperatures in the low to mid 90s Tuesday, and mid to upper 90s on Wednesday. Roanoke’s daily heat record for Wednesday is 98 degrees, set way back in 1948. Currently, we are expected to get to 97, so we could flirt with that record being broken.

Above average temps this week

Thursday is the next day we can expect temperatures to drop, although it won’t be by much. Thursday’s conditions will be comparable to what we see on Tuesday but with the chance of some evening showers and thunderstorms. A cold front passing through the area will be what cools us off as we head into the weekend.

However, that same cold front will be responsible for thunderstorm development on Friday and Saturday. Some storms could be a bit nasty, with downpours and gusty winds possible. As more moisture enters the area this weekend, we’ll cool down to pretty typical summertime temperatures in the mid-80s.

heating up