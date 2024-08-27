69º
Summer returns with brutal heat and humidity

Above average temperatures return for the rest of the week. Showers & storms also become more likely

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer is back! This means hot and humid air returns for the next several days with an increasing chances for showers and storms.

This week's headlines

The reason? Well, the jet stream is lifting toward the north, and it will stay to the north for a while. This allows for hotter and more humid air to funnel in to the region from the south and west.

Lifting further north

As you can see, the overall setup shows high pressure right over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. The mid-Atlantic is also included in this and will see above-normal temperatures for a few days.

Big time heat this week

Here is how hot it gets across the eastern portion of the country Tuesday afternoon. Some spots will be in the triple digits!

Most spots will see above average temperatures

As for us, we will be in the mid-upper 90s in Roanoke with the potential for record-breaking heat on Wednesday afternoon.

The temperature trend

Rain chances increase later in the week thanks to an approaching front from the west. This will stall out and move slowly through part of the weekend.

Increasing later this week

Here is a look at futurecast Wednesday afternoon. There is a stationary front just to our north that will trek close by. We will likely see a couple of showers and storms move very close to the Highlands with the potential for a few to dive further south. Most spots remain dry across Southwest and Central Virginia on Wednesday.

Tomorrow afternoon

