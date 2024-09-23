70º
Wet Week Ahead: Grab your umbrellas and rain gear, you’ll need it this week!

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: rain, forecast, weather, fall, tropics

ROANOKE, VA – The rain has returned in full force and will last throughout the entirety of this week.

Wet week ahead

Rain on Monday will be mostly hit or miss after a relatively overcast morning. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either. As we head throughout the week, we’ll progressively see more widespread rain chances throughout the week.

We’re also tracking a system in the Gulf of Mexico that is likely to become a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours. This storm appears likely to intensify into a powerful hurricane before it makes landfall on the Gulf Coast. There is a chance this storm could have an impact on our region, especially if this path shifts slightly east.

watching for francine

Temperatures have cooled off as well after a warm weekend. We’ll see seasonable temperatures throughout the week in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will eventually cool down at the end of the week and into next week as the air becomes drier.

rainy and cool
Rain for all

About the Author

Edward Shaw is a meteorologist with the WSLS Weather Authority Team, specializing in severe weather and climatology.

