Wet Week Ahead: Grab your umbrellas and rain gear, you’ll need it this week!

ROANOKE, VA – The rain has returned in full force and will last throughout the entirety of this week.

Wet week ahead

Rain on Monday will be mostly hit or miss after a relatively overcast morning. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either. As we head throughout the week, we’ll progressively see more widespread rain chances throughout the week.

We’re also tracking a system in the Gulf of Mexico that is likely to become a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours. This storm appears likely to intensify into a powerful hurricane before it makes landfall on the Gulf Coast. There is a chance this storm could have an impact on our region, especially if this path shifts slightly east.

watching for francine

Temperatures have cooled off as well after a warm weekend. We’ll see seasonable temperatures throughout the week in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will eventually cool down at the end of the week and into next week as the air becomes drier.

rainy and cool