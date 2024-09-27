75º
Tornado confirmed in Pittsylvania County

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in Pittyslvania County.

At 2:49 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Dry Fork or near Chatham, moving north at 25 mph.

Locations impacted included:

  • Chatham
  • Dry Fork
  • Climax

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.

