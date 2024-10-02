Sunshine looks to return for a while!

ROANOKE, Va. – Weather headlines for the rest of the week highlight a couple of passing showers with an increase in temperatures. Heading into next week, we are optimistic at seeing cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

Weather Headlines

Wednesday’s high temperatures get into the upper 70s across most zones with the New River Valley staying in the low to mid 70s.

High Temperatures

Rain chances are definitely lower for the next seven days. We will see a weak cold front push through later in the day, bringing a 20% chance of rain to the Roanoke Valley.

Low for the rest of the week

Here is a look at the cold front. High rain chances are pushes to our north this time around!

A cold front!

A couple of showers start to pop up at about 2 p.m. as a result of the front moving in. Then, partly cloudy skies follow with sunshine looking to dominate at times.

This afternoon

We have good news! Over the next week, we are expected to stay dryer than normal.

Dryer than average

While temperatures get near 80 degrees for the next several days, the outlook heading into next week indicates cooler than average temperatures.

Cooler than average

