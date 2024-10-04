Isolated showers & storms before a beautiful weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures return to the mid-upper 70s this afternoon for most across the region. Some could even see 80 degrees by the peak of the afternoon.

Back into the mid-upper 70s

We are also tracking a weak front that will begin to push into the region later this morning. A couple of pop-up showers develop around lunch hour and continue into the afternoon.

2:00PM

A few storms could also develop and bring some heavier rain and lightning to some through the early evening. Then, as we head into the night, skies begin to clear.

6:00PM

Clear and sunny skies will be the theme of the weekend! Above average temperatures settle in with some much needed weather!

Sunny!

We are also keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico as two areas of low pressure look to develop into something more organized. The National Hurricane Center gives the entire area a 40% chance of developing into something noteworthy.

This will bring tropical moisture to parts of the Gulf Coast, primarily Florida.

Gulf Coast

Later this weekend we will see another front approach from the north and west. This will bring rain chances late on Sunday and into parts of Monday. This will also be bringing us some really cool Fall-like air next week.

Sunday Night

The climate prediction center and Your Local Weather Authority are both in agreement that next week will be cooler than average.

Outlooking next week

And of course, here is a look at your 7-day forecast. Mostly clear and sunny skies look to dominate the second week of October!

Looking Great!

