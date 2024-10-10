If you think it’s cold now, wait until you see next week!

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday’s high temperatures will stay in the mid-upper 60s for almost everyone. A couple of spots will see 70, but these will be few and far between.

Today

We are continuing to track an area of low pressure to our north which is bringing in cool and dry air to the region.

Low Pressure North

Eventually, this area of low pressure moves out to sea and high pressure looks to slide in to take its place. This will bring a brief warm-up for the weekend with sunny skies!

Clear and Sunny Skies

Then, high pressure is ushered out next week as another cold front moves in. This will bring some really chilly air to southwest and central Virginia.

High Pressure, and a Cold Front

The Climate Prediction Center indicates that most of the mid-Atlantic will feature significantly cooler-than-average temperatures next week. If you’re a fan of the cold, you will really appreciate this!

From the Climate Prediction Center

Clear and sunny skies stay through the weekend before some light rain chances push in early next week. The big cool down happens during this time!

Forecast

