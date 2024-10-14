Another blast of cold air!

ROANOKE, Va. – An area of low pressure to our north will bring windy conditions to the region Monday. Temperatures will also cool way down over the next couple of days as cold air from up north is funneled into the region.

Today

Here is a look at your zone-by-zone forecast for the day. Most spots are in the low-mid 60s Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Today

Winds will be sustained around 10-20mph nearly all day long.

Sustained winds

Wind gusts will be even higher. Areas along the Blue Ridge and higher elevations will likely see wind gusts close to or above 30mph at times.

Gusty at times

This cold front will also bring some really cold air to the majority of the east coast. We are talking about the potential for some areas to dip down into the 20s...!

Cold Air!

The temperature disparity across the country is quite notable. Below-average temperatures in our neck of the woods while the west coast is dealing with above-average temperatures.

Warm vs Cold

There will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover for both Monday and Tuesday with the chance for a couple of showers to develop through Tuesday. Then, skies begin to clear as cold and dry air takes over for the rest of the week.

Few Showers

