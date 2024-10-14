Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Another blast of cold air!

A cold front brings really cold and dry air to the region this week

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Fall, Cool, Dry, Low Humidity, Cooling down, Cold Front, Rain showers, Sunny, Freezing, Frost

ROANOKE, Va. – An area of low pressure to our north will bring windy conditions to the region Monday. Temperatures will also cool way down over the next couple of days as cold air from up north is funneled into the region.

Today

Here is a look at your zone-by-zone forecast for the day. Most spots are in the low-mid 60s Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Today

Winds will be sustained around 10-20mph nearly all day long.

Sustained winds

Wind gusts will be even higher. Areas along the Blue Ridge and higher elevations will likely see wind gusts close to or above 30mph at times.

Gusty at times

This cold front will also bring some really cold air to the majority of the east coast. We are talking about the potential for some areas to dip down into the 20s...!

Cold Air!

The temperature disparity across the country is quite notable. Below-average temperatures in our neck of the woods while the west coast is dealing with above-average temperatures.

Warm vs Cold

There will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover for both Monday and Tuesday with the chance for a couple of showers to develop through Tuesday. Then, skies begin to clear as cold and dry air takes over for the rest of the week.

Few Showers

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos