Cold air settles to Southwest Virginia

Overview of weather conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia is set for a dry and clear night, with clouds dissipating and temperatures plummeting to the 30s. The chilly weather will remain consistent throughout the work week as the jet stream brings cooler air into the area.

Temperature forecast and warming trend

Residents should prepare for a cold night with lows ranging from 30 to 38 degrees, colder in mountainous regions. However, a warming trend is expected, with temperatures climbing to 61 degrees on Thursday and reaching the 70s by the weekend. By early next week, highs in the mid-70s are anticipated as warmer air returns.

Fall foliage peak and local event excitement

The fall colors across Southwest Virginia are nearing their peak, particularly in the New River Valley and higher terrain areas like the Rocky Mountains and New England regions. Visitors attending the Virginia Tech vs. Boston College football game will witness the vibrant foliage that has yet to fully extend to Lynchburg and Southside Virginia. The usual peak foliage in the Piedmont occurs closer to Halloween.

