Warm temperatures to end October

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday’s high temperatures return to the mid and upper 70s. A couple of spots will be flirting with the 80s.

Headlines

Today

Late summer-like temperatures are taking over the majority of the eastern half of the country! Areas along the Great Lakes could see temperatures 25 degrees above normal.

Really Warm

The warmth continues for Halloween. Here is a look at forecasted high temperatures Thursday.

Halloween

Mild temperatures will continue for Thursday evening. As you and the kids are headed out for trick or treating, expect temperatures near 70 with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Forecast

Then overnight Thursday and into Friday, a cold front moves in. This will bring low rain chances with light showers to the New River Valley and the Highlands. Some areas in the Roanoke Valley could see a light and brief shower.

Thursday

Fall foliage is also peaking this week! Most spots are seeing the highest amounts of color through this upcoming weekend, but the really dry conditions have taken away a bit of vibrancy from the leaves.

Peak Colors!

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.