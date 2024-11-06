Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Temperatures Soar 10-20 Degrees Above Average

Close to 80° for some this afternoon

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Fall, Sunny, Warming Up, High Pressure, Rain, Partly Cloudy, Cool, Showers, Mostly Cloudy, Fog

ROANOKE, Va. – Very warm temperatures build in for the next couple of days with the chance for rain showers being pushed back for the time being.

Next Few Days

We stay mostly cloudy for much of the day, but that won’t stop temperatures from nearing 80 degrees this afternoon.

Today

The setup favors a southerly flow which is bringing moisture to the region, and resulting in fog this morning.

Few Showers

Eventually, the stalled front to our north and west will drape south and east over the next few days. This process looks like it will happen quicker than initially expected. This means the chance for scattered showers over the next day or two is down.

A look at this afternoon

As we head toward the back half of the week, an area of high pressure builds in over the southeast. This will keep temperatures above average for now, with rain chances staying on the lower end.

High Pressure

This Saturday is the Veteran’s Day Parade! It takes place at 11:00 a.m., and some of the 10 News team will be there!

This Saturday!

Rafael has become a hurricane and will move into the Gulf of Mexico before the week is over. Areas along the Gulf Coast should prepare for tropical rainfall and gusty winds.

Moving Into The Gulf

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

