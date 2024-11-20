Wednesday will be warm, but BIG changes are on the way!

ROANOKE, Va. – Here is a look at what Your Local Weather Authority is tracking for the rest of the week.

Headlines

High temperatures continue to warm and get near 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. Areas along the Blue Ridge will remain in the mid-60s.

Today

Along with the warmer temperatures is the muggy feel to the air. There is a lot of moisture available for showers to spark up, and we will see isolated rain pushing from west to east Wednesday afternoon.

This Afternoon

Once the rain pushes past, our winds will begin to pick up. Unfortunately, gusty winds stick around through the early parts of the weekend with gusts reaching as high as 30-40 mph. This will bring in a frigid wind chill for the next two days.

Gusty

The switch is flipped first thing Thursday morning. Cold air building in from way up north reaches the region by Wednesday night and it stays for a few days.

Thursday Morning

Because a lot of the region will be close to the freezing point (32° of below), we will see the chance for snow showers. These will be primarily along the west-facing slopes and mountain tops in the NRV and Highlands.

Thursday Evening

By Friday morning, the coldest air arrives. Something else to keep in mind is the wind: we will see wind chills in the teens for most and the single digits for some.

Freezing

The chance for rain, sleet and snow showers remains through Friday, though much of the moisture stays along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Friday Afternoon

