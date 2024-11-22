Snow showers and gusty winds continue

ROANOKE, Va. – Here is a look at the overall setup for the day! An area of low pressure continues to supply rain, snow showers, and gusty winds.

Today

The wind chill at lunch hour will be freezing cold! Areas along the Blue Ridge will feel as if temperatures are in the 20s, and areas along the Piedmont will feel like the 30s.

Frigid!

There will be a break in the rain and snow showers through the middle of the day. Shortly after, we will start to see snow showers build in from the north and track south.

12:00pm today

By 5 p.m., the majority of the Highlands and parts of the New River Valley will see snow showers moving through. This will continue through the evening before wrapping up around midnight.

5:00pm today

Friday’s snow totals could add up to an inch along parts of the Highlands while the New River Valley could see half an inch.

Today's Totals

Moving forward, this upcoming weekend will bring warmer temperatures to the region. Unfortunately, the winds will continue to gust.

Notes

Here is what we can expect for both Saturday and Sunday. Mostly clear skies build in for Sunday afternoon with temperatures closing in on 60°.

This Weekend

If you are planning on getting a head start for holiday travel, conditions look good to go across the country!

This Weekend

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.