Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
35º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

Weather

Cold Air & Gusty Winds Close Out The Weekend

Another blast of cold air keeps our temperatures well below average for the first couple days of December.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Cold Air, Wind, Fall, Holiday, Travel, Gusty, Black Friday, Sunny Skies, Arctic Air
Wind Chill

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind chill continues today as the real feel will be about 5 degrees less than the actual temperature.

Winds could reach as high as 25mph with the potential for areas along the Blue Ridge seeing even higher winds.

Still Gusty

By noon, most spots will see a wind chill in the 30s and 40s.

Wind Chill

Then once the sun goes down the chill becomes even worse. It will feel like the 10s and 20s tonight around 8:00pm with temperatures continuing to fall off through morning.

Wind Chill

The overall setup for the upcoming week is a similar setup to the past several days. An area of low pressure will continue to pump cold air into the region from up north.

Keeping Cold

Because of this setup, areas along the Great Lakes will see lake effect snow throughout the day. This will be on and off all week long.

High elevated areas in the region will likely see light impacts from lake effect. This includes the west facing slopes and mountain tops.

Snow Potential

A slight break from the arctic air occurs around the middle of this week. However, temperatures will still be lower than average for the time of year.

Staying South

Here is a look at your 7 day forecast as we head into the first week of December.

This Week

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS