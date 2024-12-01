Cold Air & Gusty Winds Close Out The Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind chill continues today as the real feel will be about 5 degrees less than the actual temperature.

Winds could reach as high as 25mph with the potential for areas along the Blue Ridge seeing even higher winds.

Still Gusty

By noon, most spots will see a wind chill in the 30s and 40s.

Wind Chill

Then once the sun goes down the chill becomes even worse. It will feel like the 10s and 20s tonight around 8:00pm with temperatures continuing to fall off through morning.

Wind Chill

The overall setup for the upcoming week is a similar setup to the past several days. An area of low pressure will continue to pump cold air into the region from up north.

Keeping Cold

Because of this setup, areas along the Great Lakes will see lake effect snow throughout the day. This will be on and off all week long.

High elevated areas in the region will likely see light impacts from lake effect. This includes the west facing slopes and mountain tops.

Snow Potential

A slight break from the arctic air occurs around the middle of this week. However, temperatures will still be lower than average for the time of year.

Staying South

Here is a look at your 7 day forecast as we head into the first week of December.

This Week

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.