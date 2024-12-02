A bone chilling start to the Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Cold and windy conditions have settled in, and Monday will feature much of what we saw over the holiday weekend. Then, another blast of cold air moves in later this week.

What We're Tracking

The overall setup for the day has an area of low pressure to our north, which is aiding in lake-effect snow for the Great Lakes region.

This Morning

While snow is taking over areas to the north, the winds are continuing to annoy areas across the Mid-Atlantic. Yet another day with winds gusting near 20 mph.

Staying Gusty

Here is a look at future wind chill at lunch hour on Monday. Most spots will feel like the 20s all day long.

Noon Today

The wind chill only gets worse later Monday night. Eventually, parts of the New River Valley and the Highlands will feel like the single digits.

Later Tonight

The overall setup for Tuesday brings another wave of snow to parts of the upper Midwest and Northeast.

A light dusting of snow and flurries are possible late Tuesday night and early Tuesday morning for areas along the Blue Ridge.

Tomorrow Evening

This middle of this week will bring slightly warmer air as temperatures return to the 40s for a brief moment. Another area of low-pressure funnels in more cold air later in the week with big-time gusty winds returning too.

Later This Week

