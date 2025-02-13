Cooler but still bright on Friday

What’s ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will be another dry day! We’ll start Friday with sunshine, but will end it with a little more cloud cover. Clouds will continue to thicken Friday night. And then the precipitation arrives. We may very well begin Saturday with some freezing rain and/or sleet for a little while (especially in the mountains) before a changeover happens to plain rain (in Southside and Lynchburg it may be just rain the entire time). We may get a break in the rain late Saturday or Saturday night, but another wave of rain will impact us on Sunday. Right now, the first half of Sunday looks wetter than the second part of the day. Temperatures this weekend will be all over the place...highs on Saturday will only reach the 30s and 40s, while most of us will be in the 50s on Sunday. We’ll need to keep a close eye on the flood potential this weekend, as the ground is saturated and some rivers are already swollen.

We’ll dry out early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny while Tuesday will see clouds slowly rolling in. We’ll have the *possibility* of more wintry weather on Wednesday...maybe lingering into part of the Thursday. Too early to get into specifics, but as of now, it looks like a wintry mix event with snow, ice, and rain all possible. One thing is for sure: next week will be pretty chilly with highs only in the 30s and 40s.

Road conditions tonight

Tonight’s low will fall into the 20s. And as air temperatures drop so will road temperatures. There is the possibility for some black ice developing overnight as anything that melted might re-freeze. Please be careful if you’re heading out and about tonight. Temperatures will rise above freezing later Friday morning.

