Nice Valentine’s Day but a wet weekend ahead

Lovely weather for your Friday!

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: forecast, weather, winter, rain

After a relatively overcast few days, we’re finally in store for some sunny weather Friday.

Temperatures will be in the 40s with mostly clear conditions. Watch out for patches of black ice in the morning, when temperatures will hover around freezing.

This weekend appears to be a wet one, with widespread rain that could very well lead to flooding risks across the region. Expect rain each day in the morning and lasting through midday. We could see some patches of ice Saturday morning due to colder overnight temperatures, but it won’t be as bad as what we just experienced.

Next week gets colder, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

We’re tracking the next winter storm Wednesday and Thursday. This system looks like a snowmaker, with a limited ice risk.

Edward Shaw is a meteorologist with the WSLS Weather Authority Team, specializing in severe weather and climatology.

