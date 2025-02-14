From freezing to rain...this weekend does not look good to be outside

Current weather conditions and immediate outlook

ROANOKE, Va. – No weather worries as your head out and about this Valentine’s Day evening. Clouds will thicken and temperatures will be in the 30s.

Weekend weather: From freezing rain to rain

Skies will be mostly cloudy later tonight but we will be dry until daybreak. Expect the precipitation to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday. A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect for both weekend days.

And some areas will see freezing rain at the onset. Areas impacted by freezing could include the NRV, Highlands, and Roanoke Valley. These are the areas that a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Ice accumulations don’t look to be too bad...under 0.10″ for most, but always keep in mind that it does not much ice to create a few issues. But this is nothing like what we just dealt with. It will be all rain in Lynchburg and Southside. And rain will be the main precipitation type everywhere by Saturday afternoon. We may get a break in the action late Saturday into Saturday night, before another round of rain moves in Sunday morning. That second batch of energy should move out by early-to-mid afternoon Sunday. And we may even close out the day with some sun in some areas.

Temperatures will be quite chilly on Saturday, failing to make it out of the 30s, but Sunday should reach the 50s and 60s. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday morning. Flood Watches are in effect all weekend long, as we could see 1-2″ of rain before all is said and done...all on a saturated ground. We’ll need to keep an eye on the creeks, streams, and rivers too.

Next week’s weather models: Snow and maybe some ice ahead??

Turning the spotlight to next week, we’ll begin it dry. Monday will be mainly sunny, while Tuesday will see clouds increasing a bit. Both days will only have highs in the 30s and 40s. Then Wednesday and Thursday happen. And wintry weather is certainly possible by then. Too early to get into specifics, but something looks to be headed our way. Could be all snow, could be a mixed bag. Temperatures will only reach the low-to-mid 30s these two days.

