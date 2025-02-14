Weather Authority Alert Day issued for February 15 & 16th

Friday afternoon weather update:

The Flood Watch has been extended to include the NRV and Roanoke Valley this weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and west of the Parkway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday because of the freezing rain threat. We shouldn’t see more than 0.1″ of ice in most areas.

After a crippling winter storm, we will see the long term effects of snowmelt as soon as tomorrow.

in effect through weekend

Rounds of rain coming through the area will produce an inch or 2 of rainfall this weekend, which will lead to elevated water levels along rivers, creeks, and streams.

saturday

Urban areas and areas with poor drainage could also see additional flash flooding.

sunday

The fact that the ground is already saturated, combined with melting snow and ice, creates a situation where small amounts of rain could have significant effects.