Flash Flood Warning for portions of Southwest Virginia expired

Photo of counties/cities in a flash flood warning as of Feb. 15, 4:45 p.m.

UPDATE:

The flash flood warning issued for portions of Southwest Virginia has expired.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the following counties and cities in our area:

Alleghany County

Amherst County

Appomattox County

Bath County

Bedford County

Bland County

Botetourt County

Buena Vista

Campbell County

Covington

Craig County

Giles County

Lexington

Lynchburg

Montgomery County

Pocahontas County, WV

Pulaski County

Radford

Roanoke City

Roanoke County

Rockbridge County

Salem

Smyth County

Wythe County

Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order, and it is suggested you move to higher ground as soon as possible.

The warning are set to expire at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday for areas in including Roanoke, Salem and portions of New River Valley. Warnings expire at 11:45 p.m. for areas such as the City of Lynchburg, Amherst and Bedford counties.

The situation has prompted water rescues and evacuations in several areas in the region and has led to road closures.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on Facebook regarding the flooding: