Flash Flood Warning for portions of Southwest Virginia expired

UPDATE:
The flash flood warning issued for portions of Southwest Virginia has expired.
Recommended Videos
ORIGINAL STORY:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the following counties and cities in our area:
- Alleghany County
- Amherst County
- Appomattox County
- Bath County
- Bedford County
- Bland County
- Botetourt County
- Buena Vista
- Campbell County
- Covington
- Craig County
- Giles County
- Lexington
- Lynchburg
- Montgomery County
- Pocahontas County, WV
- Pulaski County
- Radford
- Roanoke City
- Roanoke County
- Rockbridge County
- Salem
- Smyth County
- Wythe County
Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order, and it is suggested you move to higher ground as soon as possible.
The warning are set to expire at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday for areas in including Roanoke, Salem and portions of New River Valley. Warnings expire at 11:45 p.m. for areas such as the City of Lynchburg, Amherst and Bedford counties.
The situation has prompted water rescues and evacuations in several areas in the region and has led to road closures.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on Facebook regarding the flooding:
“Heavy rain is hitting Virginia, with flash floods already reported in SWVA. Stay alert—don’t fight the water, just leave, and call for help. First responders, rescue crews, law enforcement, VDOT, and the VA National Guard are deployed. Your safety is our top priority."Governor Glenn Youngkin