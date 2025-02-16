Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Wednesday, February 19th and Thursday, February 20th.

Roanoke, VA – Another winter storm appears likely to impact Virginia.

Widespread snow

We’ll watch as a low-pressure system consisting of lots of moisture interacts with colder air in our region. Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue until early Thursday morning.

Wednesday Evening

Totals are still uncertain, but this appears to be a situation where the further east you go, the more snow you will see.

Wednesday Night

Temperatures in the 30s will keep snow in place for some time, with overnight lows in the 20s. Travel will be hazardous throughout the region.

Thursday Morning

We will continue to track this storm and update you with our snowfall forecast in the coming days.