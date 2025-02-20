Breezy through Friday

What to expect this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Look forward to some beautiful weather as high pressure sets in, bringing plenty of sunshine to the area. Friday and most of Saturday are expected to be bright with clear skies, making it a great time to enjoy outdoor activities. We may start to briefly see a little more cloud cover later Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. But Sunday will see the triumphant return of mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures are predicted to rise, peaking at around 50 degrees on Sunday.

Wind conditions today

The current weather features strong wind gusts, with some areas feeling gusts as high as 40 mph on Thursday. Other regions are also feeling the effects, with gusts ranging from 20 to 35 mph. It was a breezy (arguably windy) day, and this will likely continue into tonight.

Fortunately, the forecast suggests that by Friday night, the winds will die down, reducing their impact on the area. And the wind does not look to play an important role in our forecast this weekend.

Temperature forecast

Temperatures on Thursday only reached the 20s to near 30. While Friday looks chilly, it does not look AS cold. Highs will hit the upper 30s to close out the work week.

We’ve already talked about the weekend temperatures...believe it or not, the height of our warming trend arrives next work week, with highs Tuesday topping out near 60 degrees!

While there might be a few showers around on Tuesday, our next best chance to see a more widespread precipitation event lies a week from today...next Thursday.

