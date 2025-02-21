We’re warming up this weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – Gusty winds and cold air combine to create a frigid wind chill throughout the day. Thankfully, the winds decline hour by hour before becoming calm as we head into the weekend.

Gusting this Morning

Lots of sunshine and above-freezing temperatures will allow for snow to continue to melt. High temperatures range between 32 and 43 degrees Friday afternoon with the warmest spots rounding off in Southside and Lynchburg.

High Temperatures

Thanks to mostly clear skies, our overnight temperatures will plummet back into the 10s.

Tonight

This weekend provides warmer temperatures! It’ll be 45 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday followed up by 50 degrees and mostly clear skies on Sunday.

This Weekend

The jet stream continues to push north as we head into next week, which means warmer temperatures will stick around for a little bit.

The Jet Stream

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast. Notice the trend?!

The Next Week

