Catch a rare planetary alignment this Friday night!

ROANOKE, Va. – Attention, sky gazers! 🔭 This Friday evening, starting at 6:10 p.m., get ready for a celestial treat as you’ll be able to see almost every planet in our solar system align. You’ll be able to see the planets over the next few nights, but the best viewing time for all planets is Friday evening.

Where to spot the planets

Recommended Videos

The planets will be spread across different parts of the sky. Look for Venus and Saturn in the southern and western skies, while Mars will appear in the eastern direction. Jupiter is expected to be almost directly overhead.

For Uranus and Neptune, you'll likely need a telescope since they are much further away. Mercury and Saturn may be challenging to catch as they'll be very low on the horizon.

If you capture any great shots of the planetary alignment or weather conditions, feel free to share them on Pin It.