Plenty of Sunshine this Weekend!

ROANOKE, VA – March is here, and with it comes warm weather today.

spring warm

Temperatures today will get into the low to mid 60s, with winds gusting at around 20-30 MPH. With this dry weather and gusty winds, fire risk increases today. Keep that in mind if you plan to do any burning, as fires could catch quickly.

Enhanced Fire Risk

We cool down tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. That continues into Monday as well. However, the wind will in fact calm down as well.

The pattern changes Tuesday into Wednesday, where we’ll see temperatures rise once more, with thunderstorms entering Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe, so we’ll keep our eye closely on that system.

Roller Coaster Temps