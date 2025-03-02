Chilly To Start the Week

ROANOKE, VA – Temperatures have plummeted over the last 12 hours following the passage of a cold front, so waking up with those temperatures in the 20s certainly feels a lot different than our milder temperatures yesterday.

This week

We’ll only max out today in the 40s, with a few localities getting into the upper 30s. Today will be the coldest day of the week, as we’ll begin a warming trend over the course of the next few days.

Chilly

Temperatures largely reside in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday, before soaring to the upper 60s on Wednesday. That warmer air combined with increased moisture and another cold front will lead to some thunderstorm development, with frequent downpours likely.

Wednesday Morning

Strong storms possible Wednesday

We could see a few scattered showers here and there late week, but nothing extreme. Temperatures will be milder and in the 50s as we head into the weekend.