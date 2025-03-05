Tornado warning expires for parts of Henry and Patrick Counties

A tornado warning for portions of Henry and Patrick Counties has expired.
At 8:36 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Buffalo Ridge, or near Woolwine, moving northeast at 60 mph.
Locations impacted included:
- Stuart
- Woolwine
- Bassett
- Fairy Stone State Park
- Buffalo Ridge
- Philpott Dam
- Charity
If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.