Tornado warning expires for parts of Henry and Patrick Counties

A tornado warning for portions of Henry and Patrick Counties has expired.

At 8:36 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Buffalo Ridge, or near Woolwine, moving northeast at 60 mph.

Recommended Videos

Locations impacted included:

Stuart

Woolwine

Bassett

Fairy Stone State Park

Buffalo Ridge

Philpott Dam

Charity

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.