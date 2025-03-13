Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Saturday and Sunday, March 15 & 16

ROANOKE, Va. – Severe Weather Threat From Saturday Afternoon To Sunday Evening

The potential for severe weather over the next couple of days is growing across the country. Damaging and destructive winds, localized flooding, isolated and long track tornadoes and hail are all possible in multiple parts of the country through Sunday.

Saturday Afternoon

Here is a look at Saturday afternoon. A level 4/5 moderate (red) risk for severe weather is in place for the Mississippi Valley and Dixie Alley. Later in the afternoon and evening, some of the instability associated with this system will make its way into Southwest Virginia.

Saturday Evening

Here is a look at futurecast at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Isolated showers and storms will move in with the potential for severe weather to move into the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and the Highlands.

Sunday Morning

Overnight, the threat moves east, but the potential for severe weather now includes most of Southwest and Central Virginia. Showers and storms are expected during the morning hours before wrapping up in the early to mid-afternoon. Details on the timing are likely to change as more high resolution weather models spew out data closer to the event.

Threats

So far, this event looks to mostly be a wind threat. Straight line winds could be damaging and/or destructive in storms that push in. Localized flooding, isolated tornadoes, hail and lightning are also possible. Given the severity of this system, it will have to be monitored as it treks across the upper Midwest and Southeast before impacting us.

Impacts

Here is an overview of the expected weekend weather threats/impacts.

Locally Saturday

Saturday’s severe weather outlook is highest for the New River Valley. Expect changes in the specifics over the next 24-36 hours as we hone in the details for where the threats are highest.

Locally Sunday

Sunday’s risk includes much of Southwest and Central Virginia. Once we know how this system is performing in the areas prior to reaching us, and have the timing down a little better, we will be able to visually indicate which areas will have the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather on Sunday.

