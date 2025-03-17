Skip to main content
Calmer weather expected this week

Expect cooler temps on Monday, with highs only reaching the 50s

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: forecast, weather, cool, spring, rain

ROANOKE, Va. – After a few storms Sunday that turned severe, we’re in for much calmer conditions this week.

self explanatory

We’re still going to be feeling the effects of that cold front that moved through the area Sunday. Winds could get breezy at times, gusting up to 35 MPH in parts of the region. Temperatures will be much cooler than what we’ve seen in recent days, only maxing out in the 50s.

mild

Tuesday and Wednesday usher in more warm air, bringing us back into the 70s.

gusty

As we get later in the week, another cold front will pass through that will bring some showers to the area Thursday. Nothing severe will come of this front, although winds will kick back up a bit.

Everything looks mostly quiet for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

rain thursday

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Edward Shaw headshot

Edward Shaw is a meteorologist with the WSLS Weather Authority Team, specializing in severe weather and climatology.

