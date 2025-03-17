Warmer air on the way!

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re planning outdoor activities, Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be perfect, with clear skies and plenty of sunshine on the horizon.

Sunny days are here

Not only will be it dry on Tuesday and Wednesday...it will be much warmer too! Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s tomorrow, with the mid-to-upper 70s in the forecast for Hump Day. Areas like Danville and South Boston potentially could touch 80 degrees. It will feel like spring outside, which kinda makes sense since it arrives on Thursday!

Wind conditions easing up

Today was breezy, arguably windy, with wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph. However, the wind will weaken later tonight and won’t be a factor for us on Tuesday, nor on Wednesday.

Keep an eye out for showers

Things start to change for us on Thursday. A cold front will cross the area, allowing for more clouds and the chance for some rain. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. We’ll dry out on Friday, but turn quite a bit cooler for a brief amount of time. We should warm things back up this weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend...right now there only looks to be a slight chance for a few showers on Saturday. Sunday looks dry with both weekend days seeing a mix of sun and clouds.

Don’t forget to share your sunny photos and weather-related snapshots on Pin It!