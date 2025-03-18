Sunny skies ahead as temps climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking warm temperatures for the next couple of days as dry conditions last for now.

Headlines

Light and variable winds might provide a little chill for the next few hours, but that eventually goes away as clear skies provide a rather quick warm-up.

Forecast

Tuesday’s temperatures get into the upper 60s and lower 70s!

Today

Because of the warmer trend, flowers are beginning to blossom and trees are starting to bloom. This is causing elevated pollen levels.

Today

The pollen count will be high for most of the week as warm temperatures continue.

This Week

Eventually, a break in the warmer-than-average temperatures occurs as our next front comes through on Thursday. Rain chances will be isolated to scattered at best with a cool down and gusty winds returning for Friday.

Front Moving In

