Sunshine soon gives way to scattered showers

Still dry tonight

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds will continue to thicken tonight out ahead of our next weathermaker. It will be breezy at times and milder with lows in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. We are dry tonight, not so much tomorrow.

Rain showers and falling temperatures ahead

While we may see a few breaks of sun early on Thursday, the general trend will be for us to mostly cloudy most of the day. This cold front will also bring passing showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder to the area too. As night falls, there’s even a chance for snow showers on the west-facing slopes! Higher elevations may even see a light dusting before all is said and done. This frontal boundary will bring us a reinforcing shot of cold air as we end the work week. Temperatures will fall into the 50s on Friday, but we will be dry under mainly sunny skies.

The weekend will be warmer. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 60s both days. Only a stray shower is forecast for Saturday, but a better chance for spotty activity will move in on Sunday. We will see more sun on Saturday than what we will see on Sunday. But even on Sunday we still see some sun!

Temperatures will cool down again next week with rain chances sticking around for Monday.

Spring equinox and what it means for our weather

Spring officially kicks off tomorrow at 5:01 a.m. with the Vernal Equinox. Typically, expect average highs around 60 degrees and lows of 39 degrees as we enter the season. While we're not near any record-breaking weather, it's a time of transition, so stay tuned to 10 News for the latest updates.

For more detailed forecasts and weather maps, visit the Weather Authority on WSLS.com.

And don't forget to share your favorite spring moments with us on Pin It! Visit WSLS Pin It to upload your photos and videos.