Typical springtime week ahead

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Variably cloudy skies are on tap for both tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s for the most part, with highs on Tuesday reaching the 50s and 60s. It will be warmer east and cooler west. Tonight will be dry, but more showers are headed our way on Tuesday afternoon ending Tuesday night. This rain will be hit-or-miss in nature. It will be breezy at times through Tuesday as well.

Rest of the work week

After a cooler day Wednesday, the mercury will really start to rise on late week. By Friday, some of us will be in the 70s! And while a stray shower is possible on Wednesday and then again on Friday, most of us will be dry. Thursday will likely be the brightest day of the week with a lot of sunshine in the forecast. The wind will remain a factor on Wednesday and Thursday. The winds will be at their strongest on Hump Day, when 40mph+ gusts will be possible in the mountains.

Looking ahead to the weekend

The heat is on this weekend! Temperatures will be well into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with a few of us perhaps getting really close to 80! While Saturday may see a few PM t-showers, a better chance for rain/storms will move in on Sunday, likely lingering into Monday. Both weekend days will see a mix of sun and clouds.

