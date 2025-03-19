Yay! The weekend is here!

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds will thicken tonight but will decrease a bit on Saturday. We will be partly to mostly sunny to start the weekend, with a little more cloud cover in the forecast for Sunday. Simply put, we will see a little more sun east with a tad more cloud cover west this weekend. And although a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the mountains, most of us will be dry until Sunday night. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 60s this weekend.

Next week’s forecast

Rain chances increase for us Sunday night into Monday morning. And another chance for showers lies later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Those are two best chance for rain next week. Mid-to-late next week looks pretty quiet, with the exception of maybe a rogue shower on Thursday. Temperatures will start out warm next week, but will fall into the upper 50s to near 60 on both Tuesday and Wednesday. We should end the next work week with temperatures climbing back into the low-to-mid 60s.

Increased fire danger through Saturday

Gusty winds, low humidity, and a dry ground will mean an increase fire threat to begin the weekend. Please don’t burn anything. The humidity will go up a bit and the wind will settle down on Sunday, likely allowing for the brush fire threat to diminish by then.