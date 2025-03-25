Still cool on Wednesday, then temperatures skyrocket!

ROANOKE, Va. –



Warming trends and looking to the weekend

After a chilly night tonight, Wednesday will be another cool-ish day with temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s. But after that...temperatures soar. We’ll hit the 70s on Friday, with highs getting close to 80 on Saturday in some spots. We should stay in the 70s on Sunday and Monday too before dropping off by next Tuesday. Both Wednesday and Thursday look to be for the most part dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. However, a few more showers will be possible by Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, at this point Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days. While a stray t-shower cannot be ruled on Saturday, a better chance for hit-or-miss showers/storms will arrive on Sunday.

Storm predictions for early next week

A potent, spring-time cold front may impact the area late this weekend into early next week. Looking at the long-range computer models, strong-to-severe storms appear possible for us by Monday with wind, hail, heavy rain, and thunder/lightning all possible. We should dry out on Tuesday. Keep an eye on the weather updates for any changes!

