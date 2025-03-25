Isolated showers possible as temperatures warm

ROANOKE, Va. – A mild morning is unfolding across the region as temperatures will be in the 40 to 50 degree range with partly cloudy skies overhead.

Forecast

Temperatures won’t be too warm Tuesday and are near average thanks to increased cloud cover at times. Most get into the 60s, but some will stay in the 50s.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast at 3 p.m. this afternoon. I do think the coverage will be more sparse compared to what you see here, but the message remains the same. Pack the rain gear in case you get stuck in a shower later in the day.

3pm

By 5 p.m., most of the rain pushes east with heavier rain building in for parts of Southside and Lynchburg as temperatures warm up.

Skies begin to clear as we head into the evening with breezy winds sticking around.

5pm

Pollen is going to be high through the rest of the week. Spring is in full swing!

Forecast

There are chances for showers through the rest of the week, but the best chances for rain come this weekend. Saturday night into Sunday brings a front that will likely carry in some much-needed rain. We are also tracking a front that looks to push in on Monday. More details including the timing and impacts will be updated in the coming days.

Rain Showers

April starts next week! The Climate Prediction Center indicates that next week will feature warmer-than-average temperatures across the mid-Atlantic.

Outlook

