Roanoke, VA – Spring is in full swing with the combination of pollen, heat, and storms.

warmest so far

Most of the region today will hit the upper 70s and low 80s, making for the warmest day of the year so far. We’ll have partly cloudy skies as quite a bit of moisture moves into the area from the Gulf Coast.

saturday

That moisture is going to fuel rain chances Sunday night into the morning in advance of the cold front passing through the region. That front will create the chance for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon. The biggest risk will be damaging winds, but we can’t rule out hail or a stray tornado.

2/5 Severe risk

After that front passes. we’ll watch as conditions mellow out with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. Showers move back into the area as we head into the weekend.