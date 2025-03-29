Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Monday, March 31

Roanoke, VA – A cold front will sweep through the area on Monday, bringing multiple thunderstorms along the east coast. Due to this, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather.

Monday

With ample moisture and solar energy fueling storm development, a cold front passing through the area will help spark a line of thunderstorms from the Northeast to the Gulf Coast. While the Southeast has the greatest chance for supercells, it is certainly not out of the realm of possibilities we could see a few within Virginia.

Monday

The greatest impact of these storms occur between 11 AM and 4 PM, with the greatest threat being damaging winds. We can’t rule out the chance for hail or tornadoes, particularly in the central part of the state.

Monday- 6 AM

Monday- 3 PM

As always, we’ll continue to keep you updated online and on air with any developments.