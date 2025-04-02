Temperatures soar soon

Midwest and Southern States Brace for Severe Weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Some areas along the Ohio River and Mississippi River Valleys are under a high risk for severe weather this evening. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind, and torrential downpours are likely from Arkansas and Louisiana north into Indiana and Illinois. Flooding could be a significant issue too, with the National Weather Service in Memphis forecasting up to 12 inches of rain.

Southwest and Central Virginia Weather Outlook

Locally, the weather remains relatively quiet despite stubborn cloud cover and drizzle. That chance for light showers and fog will continue through tonight. Thursday will start dry with considerable cloudiness...but by afternoon, we will see a few more breaks of sun along with a few storms. The best chance for a couple of t-showers tomorrow will lie in areas along and north of 460. A slightly better chance for hit-or-miss t-showers will move in late Friday into Friday evening.

Any showers/storms will be gone by Saturday. And the beginning part of the weekend looks to be driest part of the weekend. Sunday will see a higher chance for more scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves through the region. That chance for rain will linger into Monday, but we will dry with more sunshine for all to enjoy by Tuesday.

Temperature Fluctuations Expected

Temperatures were certainly on the cool side on Wednesday, but they will skyrocket on Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s in some areas from late week into the weekend. As a matter of fact we will flirt with record warmth on Friday as highs climb into the mid-to-upper 80s. After a very warm spell through the weekend, we will turn cooler early next week. By Tuesday, high temperatures will fall into the 50s.

