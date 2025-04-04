Really warm air Friday as isolated storms pop

Copy Copy

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a warm and muggy Friday morning as cloud cover persists and isolated showers trek in. If you’re a morning coffee person, iced coffee might be the preferred choice.

Coffee

Friday’s temperatures return to the 80s as the warmest air of the week moves in.

Today

Some records are in jeopardy as many localities will be within reaching distance of breaking daily high temperature records.

High Temperatures

Here is a look at futurecast later Friday morning. Isolated showers are possible for areas along and north of 460.

Mid-day

Thanks to a warm front tracking close by, the chance for a few storms becomes possible late in the afternoon and evening.

This Evening

The overall setup remains the same today. The large area of high pressure has been pushing most of the heavy rains and severe weather north and west of the mid-Atlantic. As mentioned above, a few showers/storms may move in today.

Next Two Days

This weekend offers little change. Saturday features temperatures in the 80s with isolated showers and storms. Sunday will be a tad cooler thanks to an increase in cloud cover, and a front moving through brining scattered showers/storms.

Warm & Humid

The severe risk for Sunday is currently ranked at a 1/5 marginal risk. This means we could see a few strong storms develop.

Sunday

Here is a look at the setup on Sunday. Once this swath of rain pushes through, our temperatures will cool off as we head into next week.

Late Weekend

