A wetter Sunday in store

ROANOKE, Va. – If there are any lingering showers or storms this evening, they will end pretty quickly. And we may have some fog developing later tonight under muggy and mild conditions.

Weekend thunderstorm forecast

Sunday will start pretty dry and we may even see a few breaks of sunshine early. However, starting on Sunday afternoon through at least midday Monday, there’s a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This pattern can bring some heavier downpours and potentially strong storms during peak heating of the day. We’ll need to keep an eye on the threat for localized flooding and powerful winds with this cold frontal passage.

Temperature changes ahead

It’s currently warm, but conditions are set to change. Sunday’s temperatures will start in the 60s and rise to about 80 degrees. After the cold front passes, expect temperatures to drop, with high temperatures only reaching the lower 60s on Monday and the lower 50s by Tuesday. A hard freeze is possible by Wednesday morning. By the end of next week, temperatures should slowly rebound into the low to mid-60s.

Looking to next week

After lingering showers on Monday, both Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with more sunshine. However, more clouds and rain chances will return by either Thursday and Friday...and that chance for wet weather may last into next weekend. Please stay tuned.

