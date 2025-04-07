Much colder air moving in

Expect rain near the VA-NC border

ROANOKE, Va. – For those closer to the Virginia-North Carolina border, especially in the Southside region, rain is anticipated through at least the early evening hours as a slow-moving cold front will still be impacting the area a bit. The general trend will be for all of us to dry out from late evening on with colder air filtering in throughout the night. Lows will fall into the 30s tonight as skies slowly clear out.

Clearer skies by Tuesday, but chilly

Tuesday will be a nicer day, albeit very chilly day. Temperatures will only reach the 40s and low-to-mid 50s. It will also be breezy at times, with some gusts over 25 mph possible, especially in the mountains. That will make it feel even colder than the actual air temperatures. With the exception of a few lingering clouds early, it will be a mostly sunny Tuesday. But don’t be fooled by the sun we see! Even colder air will settle in Tuesday night with overnight lows in the 20s to near 30. A hard freeze is likely come Wednesday morning, so please take care of any plants you might be worried about.

A look at the midweek and weekend forecast

Looking further ahead, Wednesday will remain dry with more sun than clouds in the forecast. However, keep your umbrellas handy because rain chances return this Thursday and Friday. Fortunately, the weekend forecast looks more promising. There might be a few leftover showers through Saturday morning, but most of the weekend (at least at this point) looks pretty dry. Sunday may see a little more sun than Saturday.

Temperatures will slowly climb through the period, reaching the upper 50s on Wednesday. We’ll top out in the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday. After a brief cool-down Saturday, we should hit near 70 a week from today.

