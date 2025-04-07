When is our last freeze?

ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air makes a return this week with morning low temperatures dipping below the average.

Low Temperatures

Tuesday morning features temperatures below freezing for much of Southwest and Central Virginia. Patchy frost will be possible along the New River Valley and Highlands areas.

Winds will also be a bit gusty, so a windchill kicks in for the morning and lasts for much of the day.

7am Tuesday

Wednesday offers the chance for all of Southwest and Central Virginia to feature temperatures at or below freezing. More frost is expected as surface temperatures and dewpoint temperatures will be very close in value. When this happens, saturation occurs, and water droplets begin to condense, leading to a dew that freezes (frost).

7am Wednesday

As we head into the middle of April, the Climate Prediction Center indicates slightly below normal temperatures. Based on our average low of 44° and our average high of 67°, we can likely expect temperatures in the upper 30s and low/mid-60s for the near future.

Outlook

Given the recent spell of warm temperatures, we have to beg the question. When will our last freeze be?

Statistically speaking, there is a good chance the Lynchburg and Southside areas will see their last freeze very soon. On average, the last freeze occurs somewhere between now and the middle of May.

Final freeze dates are heavily dependent on location, geography and altitude, with the latest last freezes occurring along the mountains in the NRV and Highlands.

Map

Because of the current forecast and the outlook from the CPC, I would say we are on our way to seeing last freezes during the expected dates. Some areas may even see earlier last freezes, with a few along the mountains possibly pushing the window back a tad.

