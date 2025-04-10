Rain returns with a vengeance on Friday!

A rainy Friday ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – After what was a pretty wet and gloomy Friday, it was nice to see a break in the rain late in the day...and we even closed out the day with some sun. But clouds will roll back in tonight. A couple of showers will be possible throughout the night, but a better chance for rain returns on Friday. Rain is likely as we end the work week, with some heavier downpours possible. Totals will range between 0.5-1.5″ of rain, so we may need to keep an eye out for very isolated, localized flooding. The rain will slowly taper off Friday night into Saturday morning. It will be a cloudy and cool Friday with highs in the middle 50s.

Weekend forecast

While a few lingering showers will be possible Saturday morning, the general trend will be for us to see clouds slowly exiting to start the weekend. And Sunday will be dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain cool on Saturday, only reaching the middle 50s once again. We will be a bit warmer on Sunday, climbing into the middle 60s.

Looking ahead to next week

We warm up BIG-TIME early next week. Temperatures on Monday will top out in the upper 70s to near 80! Tuesday won’t be quite as warm, as highs fall to around 70. And behind a cold front, temperatures drop even more on Wednesday and Thursday, only reaching between 60-64 degrees. While most of us will be dry on Monday and Tuesday, a couple of rogue t-showers will be possible each afternoon. And Wednesday looks dry under mainly sunny skies.

Stay connected with 10 News for the latest updates and check out our Pin It page for local weather photos and videos. Stay dry on Friday!