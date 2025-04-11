YAY! The weekend is here!!

Weekend weather predictions and changes

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a very dreary and wet way to end the work week. But hope is on the horizon! The weather should start turning calmer as we move into the weekend. Saturday might wake up to stubborn clouds, and a surprise shower here and there isn’t off the table throughout the day. Still, the day is set to clear up with an increased chance of sunshine as the day goes. By Sunday, we will awaken to a lot of sunshine, but more clouds may stream in by afternoon. A couple of mountain showers will be possible by Sunday night. Temperatures will remain on the cool side on Saturday, only reaching the mid-to-upper 50s, but by Sunday we should reach the mid-to-upper 60s. So warmer air is on the way.

Looking ahead to next week

Monday will be the warmest day, as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s! But that warmth won’t last very long. We’ll drop into the mid-to-upper 60s by Tuesday. And temperatures will likely stay in the 60s for much of next week.

Both Monday and Tuesday look to see a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible both days. A slightly better chance for rain may move in briefly Monday night as a weak storm system impacts the area. The highest chance for rain next week looks to lie later Thursday afternoon into Friday as a more powerful disturbance enters the picture. The sunniest day next week will be Wednesday.

